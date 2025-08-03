 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19461164 Edited 3 August 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey zombie freaks,

New NEMESIS Leaderboard 💀
Compare your kills against the community’s worst creations.

Double Leaderboard
Classic Zombies 🧟 and Nemesis 💀 now displayed side by side in the menu.

Player‑linked Nemesis
Remember: each Nemesis is tied to a real player… face their monsters and climb the ranks.

Visual Effect
The skulls in the leaderboard pulses whenever it refreshes.

- Nemesis zombies are still counted towards the overall zombie total.

