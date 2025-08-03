Hey zombie freaks,



New NEMESIS Leaderboard 💀

Compare your kills against the community’s worst creations.



Double Leaderboard

Classic Zombies 🧟 and Nemesis 💀 now displayed side by side in the menu.



Player‑linked Nemesis

Remember: each Nemesis is tied to a real player… face their monsters and climb the ranks.



Visual Effect

The skulls in the leaderboard pulses whenever it refreshes.



- Nemesis zombies are still counted towards the overall zombie total.