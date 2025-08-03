Hey zombie freaks,
New NEMESIS Leaderboard 💀
Compare your kills against the community’s worst creations.
Double Leaderboard
Classic Zombies 🧟 and Nemesis 💀 now displayed side by side in the menu.
Player‑linked Nemesis
Remember: each Nemesis is tied to a real player… face their monsters and climb the ranks.
Visual Effect
The skulls in the leaderboard pulses whenever it refreshes.
- Nemesis zombies are still counted towards the overall zombie total.
🧠 Dev Update – V1.1.59 🧟♂️ New NEMESIS Leaderboard 💀
