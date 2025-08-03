 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19461140 Edited 3 August 2025 – 19:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Fixed issue with not being able to save files on some Linux systems

  • Added button on Main Menu to open Steam Page for our upcoming new game Poly Bricks!

Changed files in this update

