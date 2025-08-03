- Quick exits from caves
- Added mini bosses when you defeat many enemies
- Changed mini-game with bees and flowers
- Increased hook speed in the story mini-game
- The mayor gives you a chest in the quest “New Acquaintances”
- Added a green lantern
- Increased fish hooking time
- Fixed decor placement calculations
- Fixed sound for slime-peas
- Fixed slime-peas image
- Fixed bee image
- Fixed favorite gift dishes
- Fixed bat in the cave
Update Ver. 0.5.2
Update notes via Steam Community
