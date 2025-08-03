 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19461122 Edited 3 August 2025 – 14:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Quick exits from caves
- Added mini bosses when you defeat many enemies
- Changed mini-game with bees and flowers
- Increased hook speed in the story mini-game
- The mayor gives you a chest in the quest “New Acquaintances”
- Added a green lantern
- Increased fish hooking time

- Fixed decor placement calculations
- Fixed sound for slime-peas
- Fixed slime-peas image
- Fixed bee image
- Fixed favorite gift dishes
- Fixed bat in the cave

Changed files in this update

Depot 1889891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link