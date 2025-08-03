- Quick exits from caves

- Added mini bosses when you defeat many enemies

- Changed mini-game with bees and flowers

- Increased hook speed in the story mini-game

- The mayor gives you a chest in the quest “New Acquaintances”

- Added a green lantern

- Increased fish hooking time



- Fixed decor placement calculations

- Fixed sound for slime-peas

- Fixed slime-peas image

- Fixed bee image

- Fixed favorite gift dishes

- Fixed bat in the cave