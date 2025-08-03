Hello cultists! Patch 1.1.0 is now live. It includes not only bug fixes, but also balance changes to some buildings. You can see the full list of changes below.





Balance

- Blood tree values have been changed, levels are cheaper (200->100, 1000->250, 2000->500), gains are higher (3->5, 5->10, 7->15, 10->20)

- Rewards and expedition length at the outpost have been reduced. (reward multiplier reduced from 5 to 3 and day multiplier reduced from 2 to 1)



Bugs

- fixed translation in events “Negotiations Part 2,” “Negotiations Part 5,” and “Audience with Elisandra Part 1.”

- fixed events “Reward from the emissary - souls,” “Additional fee”, “Frog guard part 2,” and “The fox is wild, the fox is angry part 3”, “Not enough food”, “Restless rains”, “Expert Wanted Immediately Part 3.5”, “Nerrin's Voice”, “A trusted man part 4 and 5”, “Vicon and the medicine” and “Skeleton in the closet”.

- fixed the Cover action, you can no longer go into the negative.

