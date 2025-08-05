Imaginytes – Update 0.10.5 is here! 💤✨

Thank you for all the feedback I have received! It really helps making the game better. Todays update brings some changes and new stuff based on this feedback, along with some fixes and tweaks.



🆕 Added • DPS-meter can now show damage by type and vitality healing

• New theme: Illusion of control, where you can select your start deck

• New theme: Power Nap, which makes the dream shorter

• New unique Psychic talent

• New unique Bot talent



⚙️ Changed • Imaginyte ability animation speed now scales with cooldown reduction

• Ability cooldown reduction is now capped at -75% (min 0.2 seconds cd)

• Abilities and attacks now alternate if both are ready (fixes an issue where Imaginytes could be stuck casting abilities forever)

• Minor rework of "A new beginning" theme, so you don't have to select a start deck

• Traits view layout to avoid overlapping with other UI elements

• Highlighting potential evolve targets on the map now has an additional effect



🐞 Fixed • Issue that could cause Flow projectile to get stuck

• Issue with Timo guide widget not resetting correctly between battles

• Issue where some guide widgets would not reset correctly when restarting a battle

• Added a fail safe to prevent losing battles if enemies bug out

• Issue where Po guide upgrades would not be saved properly

• Issue with Purity spell description

• Issue where some projectiles would not hit enemies properly on fast mode

• Trait talents icons looking weird

• Rare issue where some buffs, that should be counted more than once, only was counted once

• Issue when adding traits to an Imaginyte, it would not gain buffs from artifacts and talents



⚖️ Balancing • Relaxed gamemode essence reduction from -50% to -40%

• Minor changes to various talent values



Next up, I will start working on an endless mode. Please continue letting me know what you think of game, and if you have any ideas or feature request!