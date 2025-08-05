Imaginytes – Update 0.10.5 is here!💤✨
Thank you for all the feedback I have received! It really helps making the game better. Todays update brings some changes and new stuff based on this feedback, along with some fixes and tweaks.
🆕 Added• DPS-meter can now show damage by type and vitality healing
• New theme: Illusion of control, where you can select your start deck
• New theme: Power Nap, which makes the dream shorter
• New unique Psychic talent
• New unique Bot talent
⚙️ Changed• Imaginyte ability animation speed now scales with cooldown reduction
• Ability cooldown reduction is now capped at -75% (min 0.2 seconds cd)
• Abilities and attacks now alternate if both are ready (fixes an issue where Imaginytes could be stuck casting abilities forever)
• Minor rework of "A new beginning" theme, so you don't have to select a start deck
• Traits view layout to avoid overlapping with other UI elements
• Highlighting potential evolve targets on the map now has an additional effect
🐞 Fixed• Issue that could cause Flow projectile to get stuck
• Issue with Timo guide widget not resetting correctly between battles
• Issue where some guide widgets would not reset correctly when restarting a battle
• Added a fail safe to prevent losing battles if enemies bug out
• Issue where Po guide upgrades would not be saved properly
• Issue with Purity spell description
• Issue where some projectiles would not hit enemies properly on fast mode
• Trait talents icons looking weird
• Rare issue where some buffs, that should be counted more than once, only was counted once
• Issue when adding traits to an Imaginyte, it would not gain buffs from artifacts and talents
⚖️ Balancing• Relaxed gamemode essence reduction from -50% to -40%
• Minor changes to various talent values
Next up, I will start working on an endless mode. Please continue letting me know what you think of game, and if you have any ideas or feature request!
