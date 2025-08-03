And here we are, the first patch fixing some minor bugs based on your feedback!
Bug Fixes 🔨
- Out of bounds collisions updated
- Moon puzzle physics improved
- Enabled keyboard while controller connected
- Visual and audio glitches solved
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update