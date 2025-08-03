 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19461048 Edited 3 August 2025 – 15:39:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We cannot thank you enough! The game has just been released and we've already received so many positive comments!

And here we are, the first patch fixing some minor bugs based on your feedback!

Bug Fixes 🔨


  • Out of bounds collisions updated
  • Moon puzzle physics improved
  • Enabled keyboard while controller connected
  • Visual and audio glitches solved


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2411252
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2411253
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2411254
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 2411255
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link