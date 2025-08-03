You can now restart the game immediately without needing to recreate the lobby. (Host Button Only)
Burning barrels now provide warmth 10 times faster!
Killed or angry aliens will now displayed as "ERROR" on the Radar Map.
Killed aliens now drop money (half of the normal payout).
Please don’t try to kill them after delivery — it doesn’t make any sense.
Calories are now tracked not only in the food alien menu, but also for you and the fridge.
The quota multiplier has been reworked — it no longer increases abruptly. Instead, the growth percentage gradually decreases over time. Now there are no impossible quotas, and everything should feel fair. Stock up on food and aim for a new record!
The quota multiplier will decrease down to 1.2 and then stay fixed at that value. Here’s how it looks: 2.1 1.95 1.8 1.7 1.6 1.5 1.4 1.3 1.2....
Since the game doesn't have version checking, it's recommended to avoid joining public lobbies — at least for the first few hours :) — until everyone has updated.
Changed files in this update