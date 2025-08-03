Please don’t try to kill them after delivery — it doesn’t make any sense.

Calories are now tracked not only in the food alien menu, but also for you and the fridge.

The quota multiplier has been reworked — it no longer increases abruptly. Instead, the growth percentage gradually decreases over time. Now there are no impossible quotas, and everything should feel fair. Stock up on food and aim for a new record!

The quota multiplier will decrease down to 1.2 and then stay fixed at that value. Here’s how it looks: 2.1 1.95 1.8 1.7 1.6 1.5 1.4 1.3 1.2....