3 August 2025 Build 19461035 Edited 3 August 2025 – 13:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • You can now restart the game immediately without needing to recreate the lobby. (Host Button Only)

  • Burning barrels now provide warmth 10 times faster!

  • Killed or angry aliens will now displayed as "ERROR" on the Radar Map.

  • Killed aliens now drop money (half of the normal payout).

    Please don’t try to kill them after delivery — it doesn’t make any sense.

  • Calories are now tracked not only in the food alien menu, but also for you and the fridge.

  • The quota multiplier has been reworked — it no longer increases abruptly. Instead, the growth percentage gradually decreases over time. Now there are no impossible quotas, and everything should feel fair. Stock up on food and aim for a new record!

    The quota multiplier will decrease down to 1.2 and then stay fixed at that value. Here’s how it looks: 2.1 1.95 1.8 1.7 1.6 1.5 1.4 1.3 1.2....

    Since the game doesn't have version checking, it's recommended to avoid joining public lobbies — at least for the first few hours :) — until everyone has updated.

