3 August 2025 Build 19461015 Edited 3 August 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Current Changes of Version 0.3.6:

- updated lobby screen UI

- fixed tutorial breaking when using
items before conversation

- added Humboldts Planet

- added Luyten-b and Kepler-62f
after tutorial

- updated telescope planets

- updated drill widget

- minor bugfixes

- minor performance improvements

