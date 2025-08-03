Current Changes of Version 0.3.6:
- updated lobby screen UI
- fixed tutorial breaking when using
items before conversation
- added Humboldts Planet
- added Luyten-b and Kepler-62f
after tutorial
- updated telescope planets
- updated drill widget
- minor bugfixes
- minor performance improvements
