- Changed "Noobie" title to "Newbie".
- Added Fullscreen mode to System tab.
- Added "Save and Exit" button to System tab.
- Added Always-On-Top mode to System tab.
- Fixed bug where Coinmaster button wasn't unlocking upon reaching Level 2.
- Game now saves which toggle you had selected (show have, show don't, show all).
Update Notes (v.1.1.0) - Fullscreen and Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3622181
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update