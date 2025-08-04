 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19460906 Edited 4 August 2025 – 22:06:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Changed "Noobie" title to "Newbie".
- Added Fullscreen mode to System tab.
- Added "Save and Exit" button to System tab.
- Added Always-On-Top mode to System tab.
- Fixed bug where Coinmaster button wasn't unlocking upon reaching Level 2.
- Game now saves which toggle you had selected (show have, show don't, show all).

