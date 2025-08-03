 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19460890 Edited 3 August 2025 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Adding fullscreen functionality
  • Ability to change contrast for the board backgrounds
  • Adding right click to cycle numbers backwards
  • Adding support for mouse wheel for input number cycling

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3877061
Linux Depot 3877062
