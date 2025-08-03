Thank you everyone for the feedback! I've made some progress with gamepad integration, and it can now be tested in-game.



I've implemented a Bloodborne/Souls-like target lock system that activates automatically when a gamepad is in use. To lock onto a target, press the aim input in the direction of the enemy, and the system will lock the camera. It should feel familiar. You can switch targets or unlock by pressing the aim input again.



Please note that aim lock does not work when using a keyboard and mouse. I plan to add it as an optional feature in the future, but it will be disabled by default.



Some default control mappings have also been updated. The game still requires a keyboard and mouse for certain menu interactions, so this isn’t full controller support yet. Your feedback would be greatly appreciated!



As an additional note, cloud saves have now been enabled.