Patch 0.1.1
-Ammo recipes no longer require iron ingots.
-Bows fixed to work correctly with all types of arrows.
-Increased the plank output amount from crafting.
-Buffed all axe, pickaxe, and ranged weapon durability.
-Replaced all the .50mm ammo in crates with gunpowder.
-Gunpowder crafting sulfur cost is halved.
-Decreased the seed drops from bird's nests.
-Gear crafted from Bigfoot and Sleep Killer drops adjusted.
-Increased the odds of catching a fish.
-Some map fixes to prevent soft-locks on the mountain.
