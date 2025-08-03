Patch 0.1.1

-Ammo recipes no longer require iron ingots.

-Bows fixed to work correctly with all types of arrows.

-Increased the plank output amount from crafting.

-Buffed all axe, pickaxe, and ranged weapon durability.

-Replaced all the .50mm ammo in crates with gunpowder.

-Gunpowder crafting sulfur cost is halved.

-Decreased the seed drops from bird's nests.

-Gear crafted from Bigfoot and Sleep Killer drops adjusted.

-Increased the odds of catching a fish.

-Some map fixes to prevent soft-locks on the mountain.