3 August 2025 Build 19460821 Edited 3 August 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
- Fixed issue where cursor display function during character control became unusable (currently not implemented for controllers)
- Fixed issue where fragments could not be selected in reward selection

Changed files in this update

Depot 3530871
