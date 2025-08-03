- Fixed issue where cursor display function during character control became unusable (currently not implemented for controllers)
- Fixed issue where fragments could not be selected in reward selection
【Update】Spell Fragments | Alpha 0.1.55
Update notes via Steam Community
