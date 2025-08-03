Speed utility is now available in casual difficulty, previously it was locked down due to the weight system

BUT speed no longer affects player speed, it now affects player bullets

What does that mean? Some weapons rely on player speed to deal even more damage, for instance, rockets, fireworks and mini rock pods deal damage the larger the impact is. Other bullets get other benefits, like the shotgun being able to reach further down the line.

With this change, the power star utility will be much more useful since you wont go spinning around in places and it is easier to memorize player movement and controls without dynamically changing.

This change also removes player weight functionality entirely from the game. It was annoying that you would never know what kind of player weight you had when you put a certain weapon, and it was getting increasingly harder to balance with more items, so it is removed!