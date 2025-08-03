The long-awaited Three Kingdoms Mushouden Workshop is finally here!

Hello everyone, and thanks for your patience!At the same time, as we previewed last week, thehas also officially joined the roster. Feel free to check her out in-game!First of all, thank you for your support and patience! The long-awaitedfeature is finally here!As a strategy game, we’ve always hoped that Three Kingdoms Mushouden can grow with the community and stay vibrant for a long time. That’s why we warmly invite all players who love the Three Kingdoms to use our tools to help make the world of Mushouden more complete, more diverse, and more fun!This is currently, so there may still be some rough edges in mod syncing or usability. We'llto make modding and using mods more free and seamless. Please feel free to share your thoughts with us!We’ve also prepared a brief user guide for you. You can find it in the game menu by navigating to:[Creative Workshop] → [Create Mod] → [New Project] → [Edit Project] → [Tutorial & Template].To maintain a healthy community environment, we strongly discourage the creation of mods containing the following content. We mayif we believe it violates our guidelines.If you encounter any further issues while playing, feel free to contact us on Discord. We’ll keep listening. Thank you again for your valuable feedback and support!