This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Bilibili Video

My lords and generals, today we will have a battle demonstration.

We'll use the standing battalions, plus two feudal battalions, to teach those little French brats a lesson.

Of course, this is what we obtained through the mysterious code, and all the special skill battalions will be used for testing.

We’ll just take some serfs and knights along to make a show of it.

After all, the serf elders still have to farm for us and provide food.

Next, let us begin the invasion of France from Normandy. We have already forged the claim beforehand.

At the initial stage of the battlefield's creation, we have no battalions participating, but the defending side has garrison troops present.

First, hire the two mercenary regiments that are closer. After all, the French knights charge extremely fiercely.

The Flemish Legion and the Swiss Legion might be good choices.

Then we will summon our vassals and join the battlefield ourselves.

Since we have not yet arrived at the battlefield at this time, clicking on the tactics will not display any of our own battalions.

However, the local garrison has already formed their battle lines, and they also have reinforcements.

After some time, most of our lords arrived at the battlefield with their armies.

Before the battle phase, we can freely adjust our directly-administered battalions.

Battalions can be assigned different tactical responsibilities.

Since it is still the early stage, the King of France has almost no standing battalions.

Tactical responsibilities can be arranged based on the enemy's responsibilities, and this will be linked to intelligence in the future.

Click on the report to view the detailed information of the battalions. Here, we will quickly assign responsibilities to the battalions.

In the game, responsibilities are divided into default, frontline holding, raiding ranged units, ranged skirmishes, and cavalry charges.

Different tactical responsibilities can influence the tendency of battalions to select targets.

But this is not 100% absolute. Each battalion will first attempt to target relevant enemy battalions based on the judgment; if that fails, they will select targets randomly.



Current Version

B2025.8.3 Dev，You need to manually switch to the DEV test version.