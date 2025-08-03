My lords and generals, today we will have a battle demonstration.
We'll use the standing battalions, plus two feudal battalions, to teach those little French brats a lesson.
Of course, this is what we obtained through the mysterious code, and all the special skill battalions will be used for testing.
We’ll just take some serfs and knights along to make a show of it.
After all, the serf elders still have to farm for us and provide food.
Next, let us begin the invasion of France from Normandy. We have already forged the claim beforehand.
At the initial stage of the battlefield's creation, we have no battalions participating, but the defending side has garrison troops present.
First, hire the two mercenary regiments that are closer. After all, the French knights charge extremely fiercely.
The Flemish Legion and the Swiss Legion might be good choices.
Then we will summon our vassals and join the battlefield ourselves.
Since we have not yet arrived at the battlefield at this time, clicking on the tactics will not display any of our own battalions.
However, the local garrison has already formed their battle lines, and they also have reinforcements.
After some time, most of our lords arrived at the battlefield with their armies.
Before the battle phase, we can freely adjust our directly-administered battalions.
Battalions can be assigned different tactical responsibilities.
Since it is still the early stage, the King of France has almost no standing battalions.
Tactical responsibilities can be arranged based on the enemy's responsibilities, and this will be linked to intelligence in the future.
Click on the report to view the detailed information of the battalions. Here, we will quickly assign responsibilities to the battalions.
In the game, responsibilities are divided into default, frontline holding, raiding ranged units, ranged skirmishes, and cavalry charges.
Different tactical responsibilities can influence the tendency of battalions to select targets.
But this is not 100% absolute. Each battalion will first attempt to target relevant enemy battalions based on the judgment; if that fails, they will select targets randomly.
Current Version
B2025.8.3 Dev，You need to manually switch to the DEV test version.
OK1 - Battalion tactical arrangements and display of related enemy tactics
OK2 - Fixed the issue where the health of custom lords would be based on the replaced lord
OK3 - Removed features related to naval battles
OK4 - Fixed the frequent rebellions in the Eastern Roman Empire
OK5 - Fixed the issue where underage player characters or those with the eunuch trait could impregnate female prisoners in prison
OK6 - Fixed a data issue with serfs, where initializing data was incorrectly used, causing problems with food production
OK7 - Fixed the issue where viewing other lords' battalions did not adapt to the latest UI
OK8 - Fixed the issue where a blessing event might trigger again after the blessing was completed
OK9 - Fixed the disordered display of study traits
OK10 - Characters imprisoned cannot participate in competitions
OK11 - The higher the battalion level, the more difficult it is to reinforce: each level reduces the reinforcement rate by 10%. At level 10, only 10% of the reinforcement rate remains
OK12 - Fixed the issue where the Holy Roman Empire could simultaneously select "join the empire" and other contracts, leading to subsequent problems
OK13 - Fixed the issue where the "+5 standing army cap" and "+5 citizen growth" bonuses after 1200 AD were not taking effect
OK14 - Added the option to claim the title of King of the Holy Roman Empire
OK15 - Fixed the incorrect display of the "Request Collectibles" button
Changed depots in b2025.8.3_dev branch