Focus: Performance and Stability Update



Hello, translation enthusiasts! This update focuses on improving the application's overall performance, stability, and resource management. Significant enhancements have been made to provide a more fluid experience in the settings menu and more efficient memory usage.



Bug Fixes

[FIXED] A critical bug that caused the application to freeze or enter a "Not Responding" state when switching API providers (e.g., DeepL, Yandex, Google) in the settings menu has been completely resolved.



Details: The process of fetching language lists over the network is now executed in a background thread to prevent it from locking the user interface. This ensures the settings menu remains responsive at all times, even with a slow internet connection.



Improvements & Optimizations

[IMPROVED] Optimizations for Memory (RAM) Usage



Note to Users: The application's RAM usage is directly related to the number of selected OCR languages. To reduce memory consumption, selecting only the languages you actively use from the Settings menu will significantly lower RAM usage.



A Garbage Collector (gc.collect()) mechanism has been added to accelerate memory cleanup after an OCR process is complete. This helps the application run more stably during long-term use.



[IMPROVED] User Experience in the Settings Menu



When switching between API providers, a "(Loading...)" status is now displayed to indicate that the new language list is being fetched. This provides the user with clear visual feedback that a process is running in the background and explains the reason for the brief delay.



We hope you enjoy a more stable and seamless translation experience with this update. Your feedback is valuable to us!