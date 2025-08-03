 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19460670 Edited 3 August 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve fine-tuned stroke mechanics for even smoother, more responsive shot-making. Every rally now feels snappier and more satisfying—perfect your timing and keep the rallies going!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3084511
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3084512
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link