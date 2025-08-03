 Skip to content
Major 3 August 2025 Build 19460664 Edited 3 August 2025 – 12:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Police Car Armored: Cop Simulator is back with a major update! We've listened to player feedback and made improvements across the board, from driving and graphics to user interface and language support.

v2 Update Notes
  • NPC System Added: The city is now more vibrant! Missions are more realistic thanks to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
  • UI Tweaks: The game interface has been redesigned. Missions, menus, and icons are now much more readable and intuitive.
  • +15 New Language Support: Police Car Armored is now playable in over 15 languages! It's accessible to a wider range of players.
  • Graphics Quality Improved & Performance Improved: The game is much smoother with sharper textures, a more vibrant city environment, and optimized FPS performance.
  • General Bug Fixes: Minor bugs and errors based on user reports have been fixed, stabilizing the gameplay.

