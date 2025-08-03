v2 Update Notes
- NPC System Added: The city is now more vibrant! Missions are more realistic thanks to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
- UI Tweaks: The game interface has been redesigned. Missions, menus, and icons are now much more readable and intuitive.
- +15 New Language Support: Police Car Armored is now playable in over 15 languages! It's accessible to a wider range of players.
- Graphics Quality Improved & Performance Improved: The game is much smoother with sharper textures, a more vibrant city environment, and optimized FPS performance.
- General Bug Fixes: Minor bugs and errors based on user reports have been fixed, stabilizing the gameplay.
Changed files in this update