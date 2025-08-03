custom minigames now earn hearts, depending on difficulty. This is an alternative to winning solitaire variants. Playing with custom or DLC pictures will earn hearts, too
can now switch between action-based and time-based minigame modes. Action-based is like before. Time-based subtracts 1 heart every 2 seconds. Use time-based mode for minigames you're very good at and can play very fast
difficulty preset buttons for custom minigames. Difficulty level icon for in-built pictures
can now pay hearts to switch to a random other puzzle type for the picture
full support for rectangular tiles. So, pictures of any proportions will work with any custom tiling
Rotate minigame now shows numbers over tiles that are too even in color, to exclude ambiguity
Number search and Proofreader now show the next number in magenta in the top-left corner
+2 card sets in Catgirl DLC (lesbians, pajamas square), +26 pictures in minigames from those
French localization fixes (thanks to Alexis D.)
This update is an intermediary step in minigames re-design. I plan to add at least 10, maybe 20 new minigames in the coming weeks. Hopefully these will be more interesting to hardcore players.
Thanks for playing!
