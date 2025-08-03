custom minigames now earn hearts, depending on difficulty. This is an alternative to winning solitaire variants. Playing with custom or DLC pictures will earn hearts, too

can now switch between action-based and time-based minigame modes. Action-based is like before. Time-based subtracts 1 heart every 2 seconds. Use time-based mode for minigames you're very good at and can play very fast

difficulty preset buttons for custom minigames. Difficulty level icon for in-built pictures

can now pay hearts to switch to a random other puzzle type for the picture

full support for rectangular tiles. So, pictures of any proportions will work with any custom tiling

Rotate minigame now shows numbers over tiles that are too even in color, to exclude ambiguity

Number search and Proofreader now show the next number in magenta in the top-left corner

+2 card sets in Catgirl DLC (lesbians, pajamas square), +26 pictures in minigames from those