3 August 2025 Build 19460602 Edited 3 August 2025 – 16:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • custom minigames now earn hearts, depending on difficulty. This is an alternative to winning solitaire variants. Playing with custom or DLC pictures will earn hearts, too

  • can now switch between action-based and time-based minigame modes. Action-based is like before. Time-based subtracts 1 heart every 2 seconds. Use time-based mode for minigames you're very good at and can play very fast

  • difficulty preset buttons for custom minigames. Difficulty level icon for in-built pictures

  • can now pay hearts to switch to a random other puzzle type for the picture

  • full support for rectangular tiles. So, pictures of any proportions will work with any custom tiling

  • Rotate minigame now shows numbers over tiles that are too even in color, to exclude ambiguity

  • Number search and Proofreader now show the next number in magenta in the top-left corner

  • +2 card sets in Catgirl DLC (lesbians, pajamas square), +26 pictures in minigames from those

  • French localization fixes (thanks to Alexis D.)

This update is an intermediary step in minigames re-design. I plan to add at least 10, maybe 20 new minigames in the coming weeks. Hopefully these will be more interesting to hardcore players.

Thanks for playing!

