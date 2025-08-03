- 'Frostbringer Ring' Artifact will now scale with damage multipliers
- 'Stormbringer Ring' Artifact will now scale with damage multipliers and deal damage regardless of mana burned
- Fixed an issue where Fatality Runes would not trigger correctly from DoTs
Update v1.20.24
