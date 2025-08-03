Bug fixes
- Fixed that the "D" key was not working for most of the run
- Fixed that in 32:9 resolution, the tabs in the settings and in the leaderboards couldn't be selected
- Fixed that the relic that unlocks with the "Dice Roller" achievement was unlocking after 50,000 rerolls instead of 20,000
- Fixed that the "Non-Matching Socks" relic was not triggering for negative face values
- Fixed that the dice shadows were disabled
- Fixed that scores from the previous day could be added to the current daily leaderboards
- Fixed that the relic "Ink and Quill" would trigger when hovering over a Random Face in the dice customization interface
- Fixed that continuing a run with more than 20 dice would not load all the dice properly
QoL
- The "Accelerated" boss has been removed and replaced with a new boss. I'm sorry for all the runs killed; after reflection, this boss was clearly not fitting the game. You may still encounter it in runs that you will continue from the previous versions, and it can still show up in the general stats if you have beaten it.
- Increased the text size for rewards
- To avoid accidentally clicking on the score button when trying to reroll, it is now needed to click it twice in these scenarios: No slots contains a combination, some rerolls are unused. In most cases you will probably not have to click twice, aside from the Empty Cup. I hope that the tradeoff is worth it; feel free to give me feedback on this modification.
Misc
- The "Diving Helmet" relic now shows the score after the round is finished
- Increased the default game speed of the game for new players
- Rephrased the description of the "Recycling" relic and fixed a typo
- Fixed a typo in the "Life Elixir" consumable
- Changed the description of some paints to say "Face Value" instead of "Value"
- Changed the sprite of "Growing Face" to differentiate it better from "Light Face"
