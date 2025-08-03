 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19460577 Edited 3 August 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Previously, the milestones table could only track teams based on “phases,” which worked well for Cup tournaments but not so much for custom leagues like Global Leagues, where divisions are grouped under a single phase. The new "stage" option is particularly useful for these leagues, as it allows you to track how often a team is promoted or relegated to a specific division or stage.



Web site:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link