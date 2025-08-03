Previously, the milestones table could only track teams based on “phases,” which worked well for Cup tournaments but not so much for custom leagues like Global Leagues, where divisions are grouped under a single phase. The new "stage" option is particularly useful for these leagues, as it allows you to track how often a team is promoted or relegated to a specific division or stage.
Web site:
https://simcups.com
Milestones Table Updates
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update