3 August 2025 Build 19460574 Edited 3 August 2025 – 11:46:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added mp3 support on Android in Audio Drive
  • Added font support for the following glyphs: Emoji, Japanese, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Sunuwar, Arabic, Hong Kong, Korean
  • Changed default mode to Race
  • Renamed Global Chat Filter setting to Profanity Filter
  • Fixed prompt displaying under Console

Windows Getaway Storm Content Depot 1215951
Linux Depot 1215952
