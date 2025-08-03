Hey all you Crippled Conjurers and Arcane Amputees!

We hope you've been having a blast battling it out in the world of Wheelchair Wizards since launch! It's been a wild couple days, and we wanted to ROLL out a patch based on your feedback, fixing some game-breaking bugs, making balance tweaks, and sharing a bit about what’s coming next for the game and for our tiny "studio" Chromatophore Games (there’s only three of us lol).

If you’re just here for the full list of bug fixes, balance changes and new features, scroll on down.

First, we just want to say when we launched Wheelchair Wizards, we didn’t expect to do much with it afterward. Honestly, we thought we’d drop it and move on with our lives. But the support you’ve all shown has blown us away. You’ve surpassed anything we imagined, so thanks to all of you.

Looking ahead, we’re excited to say that more content is already in the works! You can expect a content update and more patches in the next week or two with new spells and possibly a new map. A lot of this content comes straight from your suggestions on Discord, so make sure to keep them coming.

As for Chromatophore Games, we’ve already started working on our next project, which we can't talk about much yet but let me just say there are two goals in mind for this next game, a hard goal and an easier goal. The hard goal? Make it more fun than Wheelchair Wizards. The easier goal? Make it higher quality.

Thanks again for playing. We’re just getting started.

– The Chromatophore Games Team

Features:

Added host being able to define number of rounds to win in lobby settings,

Added impact explosion for ice light attack,

Balancing Reworks:

Buffed non spell-specific upgrades,

Vine element light attack damage increased,

Vine element heavy attack damage increased,

Vine element heavy attack growth speed increased,

Ice element light attack damage increased,

Ice element heavy attack damage increased,

Fire element light attack damage increased,

Magic element heavy attack (AKA PISS BEAM AKA THE DEATHSTAR) damage decreased,

Bug Fixes: