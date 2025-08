Hey everyone! This update contains a couple of QoL updates and fixes, as well as some things in prepration for the announcement of my next game! The game will be announced on August 15th, so make sure to join us on Discord or follow the official Mining Mechs franchise page on Steam to make sure you won't miss it!QoL changes v1.00.98Fixed missing Toxera voicelineFixed end goal indicationFixed empty goal displayFixed prestige GUI refreshRemoved roadmap buttonUpdated main menu carouselUpdated wishlist button