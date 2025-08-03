Hey everyone! This update contains a couple of QoL updates and fixes, as well as some things in prepration for the announcement of my next game! The game will be announced on August 15th, so make sure to join us on Discord or follow the official Mining Mechs franchise page on Steam to make sure you won't miss it!
QoL changes v1.00.98
Fixed missing Toxera voiceline
Fixed end goal indication
Fixed empty goal display
Fixed prestige GUI refresh
Removed roadmap button
Updated main menu carousel
Updated wishlist button
Patch Notes v1.00.98
