Hey Gamers,

Today’s update brings two key improvements that make The Darkblade feel more responsive and look better on more screens:

🚀 Camera Speed Increased

Camera movement speed has been increased from 100 → 180

This makes tracking smoother and snappier.

🖥️ Fullscreen Rendering Improved

Fullscreen mode now uses the nearest monitor device pixel resolution, rather than fixed pixel rendering

These tweaks are all about making the game feel more fluid and visually consistent across setups — small changes with a big impact.

As always, thanks for playing and helping us improve The Darkblade!

Don’t forget to wishlist the game on Steam and share your feedback!