 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19460499 Edited 3 August 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Gamers,

Today’s update brings two key improvements that make The Darkblade feel more responsive and look better on more screens:

🚀 Camera Speed Increased

  • Camera movement speed has been increased from 100 → 180

  • This makes tracking smoother and snappier.

🖥️ Fullscreen Rendering Improved

  • Fullscreen mode now uses the nearest monitor device pixel resolution, rather than fixed pixel rendering

These tweaks are all about making the game feel more fluid and visually consistent across setups — small changes with a big impact.

As always, thanks for playing and helping us improve The Darkblade!

Don’t forget to wishlist the game on Steam and share your feedback!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3731571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link