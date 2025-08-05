Changelog
Fixed the boat rotation on cp_broadway
Fixed the train escape sequence on ce_downtown_03 not working properly
Updated server tickrate for NextBot AI
Fixed ce_biotec, ce_biotec_christmas, ch_biotec and chm_biotec
Fixed atrium brush model being func_brush instead of func_detail
Fixed ce_biotec_christmas helicopter animations breaking apart
Updated ce_laststop_08
Fixed Akira elevator
Fixed detonator handle spawning inside an object
Updated ce_laststop_09
Updated the elevator area, made the elevator broken, now the player has to walk up instead.
Changed files in this update