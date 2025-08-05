 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19460452
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Fixed the boat rotation on cp_broadway

  • Fixed the train escape sequence on ce_downtown_03 not working properly

  • Updated server tickrate for NextBot AI

  • Fixed ce_biotec, ce_biotec_christmas, ch_biotec and chm_biotec

    • Fixed atrium brush model being func_brush instead of func_detail

  • Fixed ce_biotec_christmas helicopter animations breaking apart

  • Updated ce_laststop_08

    • Fixed Akira elevator

    • Fixed detonator handle spawning inside an object

  • Updated ce_laststop_09

    • Updated the elevator area, made the elevator broken, now the player has to walk up instead.

