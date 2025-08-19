Welcome, Anomaly Observer.

Step into the unsettling world of Anomaly Observer, a psychological horror game where observation is your only weapon. Spot the differences in eerie environments, uncover hidden anomalies, and survive the creeping dread that lurks in every corner.

Atmospheric tension and immersive visuals designed to challenge your perception and nerves

Whether you're a fan of slow-burn horror or just love testing your attention to detail, Anomaly Observer is ready to mess with your mind.

Available now on Steam

Let the observation begin…