I got a lot of ideas and feedback for better level design and will work on it for the next Updates to make the game even more fun and fair (no RNG)
-> Added an additonal Checkpoint between the first Checkpoint and the Start
-> Improved the Camera Position on the Vehicles
-> Built a better Difficulty Curve into the beginning
-> A lot of small improvements from your feedback
Post-Launch Hotfix #11
