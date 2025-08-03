Hi everyone!
With this latest update, I've made the change from action combat to tab-targeting. Reason for this was primarily due to animation limitations and what I could do to fix/polish them. We'll see how this plays out but I'm confident that this is the way to go for the future of the game and later chapters.
Also, I've included "Galgin Mines" map as well, but still is considered WIP. I'll throw in some music and background SFX whenever I get the chance, but my main focus is polishing the combat anims to sync properly with the skill cooldown associated with them. I can see this being fixed by next Sunday - along with a few other tweaks, but will keep everyone posted about that in the Discord server.
So please, let me know in the Steam Discussions or on Discord of any feedback that you have. And yes, I know that multiplayer is still broken and will remain as high priority for the time being.
Change of Combat (and more!)
