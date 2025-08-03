Better settingsBackground toggle, to turn on or off the scrolling background
Game now remembers the window size of the game in windowed mode
Bug FixesLots of bug fixes when passive tokens that don't have attack are triggered with universal triggerers
Fixed bugs with certain challenges causing the game to brick
Fixed bug with Teapot going invisible
Fixed zombie not attacking if it can't destroy something
Fixed upgraded comet leveling up twice
Added more infinite loop triggering protection
Fixed camp not triggering
Text UpdatesUpdated text of Tokens that can't interact with themselves to explicitly say non-X tokens
Tiger now says that it increases the buff value of strawberries PERMANENTLY
