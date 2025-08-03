 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19460394 Edited 3 August 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Better settings

Background toggle, to turn on or off the scrolling background
Game now remembers the window size of the game in windowed mode

Bug Fixes

Lots of bug fixes when passive tokens that don't have attack are triggered with universal triggerers
Fixed bugs with certain challenges causing the game to brick
Fixed bug with Teapot going invisible
Fixed zombie not attacking if it can't destroy something
Fixed upgraded comet leveling up twice
Added more infinite loop triggering protection
Fixed camp not triggering

Text Updates

Updated text of Tokens that can't interact with themselves to explicitly say non-X tokens
Tiger now says that it increases the buff value of strawberries PERMANENTLY

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3519531
macOS Depot 3519532
