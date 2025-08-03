Better settings Background toggle, to turn on or off the scrolling background

Game now remembers the window size of the game in windowed mode



Bug Fixes Lots of bug fixes when passive tokens that don't have attack are triggered with universal triggerers

Fixed bugs with certain challenges causing the game to brick

Fixed bug with Teapot going invisible

Fixed zombie not attacking if it can't destroy something

Fixed upgraded comet leveling up twice

Added more infinite loop triggering protection

Fixed camp not triggering



Text Updates Updated text of Tokens that can't interact with themselves to explicitly say non-X tokens

Tiger now says that it increases the buff value of strawberries PERMANENTLY