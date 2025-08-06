 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19460389 Edited 6 August 2025 – 15:46:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added Nymph enemy who will lure you towards her
  • Added embers on start screen
  • Added sound for pick up gem
  • Added capture icon to resources that have been claimed

  • Efficiencies for player
  • Moved all input out of _Process function and into _Input
  • Changed refresh rate to 90fps for steam deck
  • Removed fog of war in minimap
  • Upgraded godot to version 4.4

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3200771
  • Loading history…
Linux DLC 3849820 Depot 3200772
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link