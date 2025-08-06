- Added Nymph enemy who will lure you towards her
- Added embers on start screen
- Added sound for pick up gem
- Added capture icon to resources that have been claimed
- Efficiencies for player
- Moved all input out of _Process function and into _Input
- Changed refresh rate to 90fps for steam deck
- Removed fog of war in minimap
- Upgraded godot to version 4.4
v1.4 Nymphs
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3200771
- Loading history…
Linux DLC 3849820 Depot 3200772
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update