Campaign Changes:

-Rewards are now given for achieving all gold trophies rather than HV trophies

-Gold times for the first campaign have all been overhauled to be a bit more friendly

-If you already achieved all golds in the first campaign the reward will have been added to your inventory

New Campaign!

-A new campaign has been added with 10 new tracks, 40 new trophies, and an all new reward to earn for getting all golds!

Fixes:

-Input binds reset correctly when starting setup wizard

-Fixed base feature height control not being available when it should be sometimes

-Fixed copying dips not copying height correctly