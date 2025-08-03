Campaign Changes:
-Rewards are now given for achieving all gold trophies rather than HV trophies
-Gold times for the first campaign have all been overhauled to be a bit more friendly
-If you already achieved all golds in the first campaign the reward will have been added to your inventory
New Campaign!
-A new campaign has been added with 10 new tracks, 40 new trophies, and an all new reward to earn for getting all golds!
Fixes:
-Input binds reset correctly when starting setup wizard
-Fixed base feature height control not being available when it should be sometimes
-Fixed copying dips not copying height correctly
Changed files in this update