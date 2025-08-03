 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19460386 Edited 3 August 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Campaign Changes:

-Rewards are now given for achieving all gold trophies rather than HV trophies

-Gold times for the first campaign have all been overhauled to be a bit more friendly

-If you already achieved all golds in the first campaign the reward will have been added to your inventory

New Campaign!

-A new campaign has been added with 10 new tracks, 40 new trophies, and an all new reward to earn for getting all golds!

Fixes:

-Input binds reset correctly when starting setup wizard

-Fixed base feature height control not being available when it should be sometimes

-Fixed copying dips not copying height correctly

Changed files in this update

Depot 3484641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link