Updates in this patch:

Updated velocity UI/space dust to improve sense of speed and reduce visual noise (either/both can still be disabled)

Reduced the damage inflicted gunships (once they get a bead on you they were a bit too deadly)

Fixed collisions affecting the opposite shield quadrant

Fixed bug where movement speed would default to 0 and prevent locomotion in conversation scenes

Fixed bug that totally nerfed Bok's AI on "Duel"

Fixed bug where missiles launched by player could collide with player shields at launch

Fixed bug where pause menu would not appear after resetting settings to defaults

Fixed bug where changing difficulty during a mission would cause shield UI misbehave

Fixed bug where capital ships could come to a stop way too close to each other

Fixed on-screen keyboard position when setting player name

Fixed Kalon's animation state during the briefing for "Safehouse"

Made enemy missile lock a little harder to break

Alt-tabbing out of the game was causing the mouse cursor to remain visible under certain conditions, the game will try to detect this and hide the cursor





Left Handed Cockpit

This came a little later than planned, but left handed folks can now flip the cockpit. Those using motion controllers will probably also want to flip their controls - because of the way Steam's VR input system works this will need to be done in the SteamVR overlay, but there are some ready-made left handed profiles for each controller uploaded to the Steam workshop and they should show up in the rebind menu. If you want to set things up manually you can also do that in the Steam Overlay.



OpenTrack Support

OpenTrack via UDP is now officially supported. For now the tracking is limited to rotation, but once I know the kinks are worked out I aim to implement positional tracking as well. The settings for this are under the "Misc" tab, you can choose between ports 5550 and 4242 - the IP is locked to 127.0.0.1 for now, but in the future I'll probably make all this and some other settings fully customisable. There is some basic smoothing available (off by default), otherwise the game just takes the raw data from OpenTrack. There is also a rotational multiplier if you want a quick way to get things up and running, but you'll probably prefer to set things up in OpenTrack.