3 August 2025 Build 19460365
Update notes via Steam Community
A small patch to fix an issue that would occasionally cause crashes when a party member left the caravan (via death or morale loss).

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3667852
macOS Depot 3667853
Linux Depot 3667854
