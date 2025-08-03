Well it's been a busy weekend for me post-launch! I wanted to thank everyone who has provided feedback on their experience so far.
Seems I couldn't keep myself away from pushing updates 😅 and so this is the 2nd post-launch mini-update to hit Steam as we begin to see-out the weekend. I've now implemented some additional quality-of-life improvements per below, taking the game to v1.02:
- Fatigue blur no longer affects HUD UI elements! Also, it will wait until ~93% fatigue before it starts (not 85% as it was before); note that whilst the HUD UI is now no longer subject to blur, any sheets of paper you interact with will still have a small amount of blur applied to simulate the player having difficulty reading these in the game world in their 'tired' state. I think this strikes a realistic enough balance now. Please add any constructive feedback in the Steam discussions if you have further thoughts on this fatigue blur; I don't want the blur to be too extreme, but I'd like a way to communicate simply to the player (apart from the Fatigue bar) they are 'tired' and should get some rest
- I've changed the way the 'Loading...' screen works; it now blocks-out all the interface elements properly during game load (as one might expect it to) and it's no longer affected by any fatigue blur, too.
- In the Guided Tutorial, during the Local Power Fuse repair process, it seems there was some confusion as to where the fuse gets repaired, therefore I greatly increased the size of the blue arrow that points to the Sleeping Quarters. It now animates in varying sizes too, to help players notice it.
- Some more detailed 'knife contacts' have been added to the Generator Output switch 3d mesh
- Now when the Generator Grid Fuse blows, the body of the fuse will change to a much more noticeable 'burnt' texture as well (previously, only the center 'filament' would turn a different color)
- Minor texture change to the Gear Oil Cans (added a 'gear' symbol)
- Now when you drop either a Gear Oil can or a Battery Acid can, their Z-axis rotation will randomize on each 'drop'...purely a cosmetic thing!
These updates take the game to v1.02 (you can confirm the version from the Main Menu).
I'm knee-deep in the process of prioritizing my next, more substantive updates to the game and I will be in-touch with more news on this as it materializes! I may continue to push smaller QoL/bug fixes like this in the interim however (depending on player feedback I receive in the near future, too).
Medium term, I would really like to begin conceptualizing a weather system of sorts, even if it starts-out basic initially (I am currently investigating plugins and assets around cloud/rain/fog). Will see how that pans out...
But in the meantime, as always, I appreciate your support!
Till next time, happy generating!
