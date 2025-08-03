Fatigue blur no longer affects HUD UI elements! Also, it will wait until ~93% fatigue before it starts (not 85% as it was before); note that whilst the HUD UI is now no longer subject to blur, any sheets of paper you interact with will still have a small amount of blur applied to simulate the player having difficulty reading these in the game world in their 'tired' state. I think this strikes a realistic enough balance now. Please add any constructive feedback in the Steam discussions if you have further thoughts on this fatigue blur; I don't want the blur to be too extreme, but I'd like a way to communicate simply to the player (apart from the Fatigue bar) they are 'tired' and should get some rest



I've changed the way the 'Loading...' screen works; it now blocks-out all the interface elements properly during game load (as one might expect it to) and it's no longer affected by any fatigue blur, too.



In the Guided Tutorial, during the Local Power Fuse repair process, it seems there was some confusion as to where the fuse gets repaired, therefore I greatly increased the size of the blue arrow that points to the Sleeping Quarters. It now animates in varying sizes too, to help players notice it.



Some more detailed 'knife contacts' have been added to the Generator Output switch 3d mesh



Now when the Generator Grid Fuse blows, the body of the fuse will change to a much more noticeable 'burnt' texture as well (previously, only the center 'filament' would turn a different color)



Minor texture change to the Gear Oil Cans (added a 'gear' symbol)



Now when you drop either a Gear Oil can or a Battery Acid can, their Z-axis rotation will randomize on each 'drop'...purely a cosmetic thing!



Hey everyone,Well it's been a busy weekend for me post-launch! I wanted to thank everyone who has provided feedback on their experience so far.Seems I couldn't keep myself away from pushing updates 😅 and so this is the 2nd post-launch mini-update to hit Steam as we begin to see-out the weekend. I've now implemented some additional quality-of-life improvements per below, taking the game to v1.02:These updates take the game to v1.02 (you can confirm the version from the Main Menu).I'm knee-deep in the process of prioritizing my next, more substantive updates to the game and I will be in-touch with more news on this as it materializes! I may continue to push smaller QoL/bug fixes like this in the interim however (depending on player feedback I receive in the near future, too).Medium term, I would really like to begin conceptualizing a weather system of sorts, even if it starts-out basic initially (I am currently investigating plugins and assets around cloud/rain/fog). Will see how that pans out...But in the meantime, as always, I appreciate your support!Till next time, happy generating!