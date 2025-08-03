 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19460216
Update notes via Steam Community
ADD: Unit definition tag for jet aircraft to play the correct sound effect
ADD: Jet aircraft now have no chance of being driven off by AA fire
ADD: Player can now choose to bail out when tank is bogged down, but with same VP penalty as withdrawing from the combat day early

FIX: Bonuses to withdraw from battle are now applied to the base chance, not the roll, so that effect of Commander command/skills is more clear
FIX: In the Campaign Selection screen, the player nation name is now wrapped across two lines for modded nations with longer names
FIX: In bailout screen, longer unit names of nearby allies could overwrite the list of Enemies in Sight

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Armoured Commander II Content Depot 1292021
