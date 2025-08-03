ADD: Unit definition tag for jet aircraft to play the correct sound effect
ADD: Jet aircraft now have no chance of being driven off by AA fire
ADD: Player can now choose to bail out when tank is bogged down, but with same VP penalty as withdrawing from the combat day early
FIX: Bonuses to withdraw from battle are now applied to the base chance, not the roll, so that effect of Commander command/skills is more clear
FIX: In the Campaign Selection screen, the player nation name is now wrapped across two lines for modded nations with longer names
FIX: In bailout screen, longer unit names of nearby allies could overwrite the list of Enemies in Sight
Update 1.2.68
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Armoured Commander II Content Depot 1292021
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update