ADD: Unit definition tag for jet aircraft to play the correct sound effect

ADD: Jet aircraft now have no chance of being driven off by AA fire

ADD: Player can now choose to bail out when tank is bogged down, but with same VP penalty as withdrawing from the combat day early



FIX: Bonuses to withdraw from battle are now applied to the base chance, not the roll, so that effect of Commander command/skills is more clear

FIX: In the Campaign Selection screen, the player nation name is now wrapped across two lines for modded nations with longer names

FIX: In bailout screen, longer unit names of nearby allies could overwrite the list of Enemies in Sight