1. Fixed a critical bug where the gatling cyborg could see and shoot through the big cogwheels.
2. Fixed a lot of collision related stuff on chains and cogwheels
3. made ceiling chains bigger.. The ceiling chains might be a bit much in general, but I haven't made a solid system for ceiling stuff yet, so it's work in progress.
-Have a nice day! 🙂
Super small update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update