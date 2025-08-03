 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19460208 Edited 3 August 2025 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed a critical bug where the gatling cyborg could see and shoot through the big cogwheels.

2. Fixed a lot of collision related stuff on chains and cogwheels

3. made ceiling chains bigger.. The ceiling chains might be a bit much in general, but I haven't made a solid system for ceiling stuff yet, so it's work in progress.

-Have a nice day! 🙂

