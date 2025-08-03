In this update we bring QoL features and fixes:
Fixed issues with laptop keyboard making sound only in the right "ear"
Fixed issue of Envy Gradient keyboard having double clicks
Rare keyboards have less drop chance
Added settings for different screen mods and resolutions
We are also working on overhauling rarities for keyboards, so there won't be issues like blue keyboard of model A being common, while green keyboard of model A being rare.
You can always give us feedback in our discord server: link to Discord
Changed files in this update