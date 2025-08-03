 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19460205 Edited 3 August 2025 – 10:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In this update we bring QoL features and fixes:

  • Fixed issues with laptop keyboard making sound only in the right "ear"

  • Fixed issue of Envy Gradient keyboard having double clicks

  • Rare keyboards have less drop chance

  • Added settings for different screen mods and resolutions

We are also working on overhauling rarities for keyboards, so there won't be issues like blue keyboard of model A being common, while green keyboard of model A being rare.


You can always give us feedback in our discord server: link to Discord

Changed files in this update

Depot 3679381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link