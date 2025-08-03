In this update we bring QoL features and fixes:

Fixed issues with laptop keyboard making sound only in the right "ear"

Fixed issue of Envy Gradient keyboard having double clicks

Rare keyboards have less drop chance

Added settings for different screen mods and resolutions

We are also working on overhauling rarities for keyboards, so there won't be issues like blue keyboard of model A being common, while green keyboard of model A being rare.



You can always give us feedback in our discord server: link to Discord