3 August 2025 Build 19460067 Edited 3 August 2025 – 10:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors!

Small update but brings some balance changes and new items. Read below for the changelog

Changelog

New Items

  • Charcoal Filter - Sterilize Dirty Water to make clean, drinkable water (Water Bottle)

  • Dresser - Change your skin without having to exit the game

Engine

  • Updated to latest Unity 6.1, should see some performance and stability gains

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that teleported players underground when crashing (and blowing up) a vehicle

Balance & Changes

  • Crafting materials for some items have been changed

  • Blast Furnace is now the only furnace that can smelt Improved Metal

  • Water Pump now pumps out dirty water

  • You can now craft Water Bottles

  • You can now force next a tutorial segment by using the /tnext command in chat

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Improved Metal Ore to be gathered at double rate chance

  • Destroying a doorway will now destroy the attached door

  • New crosshair system added

  • Increased dust particles on Foundations

  • Optimized the noise of dust particles on Foundations

  • Fog is now stronger in full Storms

  • Added UI clicks to most buttons/actions

  • Fixed a bug with UI modal box when failed to connect to a server

  • Fixed physics force not applying to deer when killed

  • Fixed Auger Drill Magnet crafting tooltip

  • Chat message font size reduced slightly

