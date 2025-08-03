Hello Survivors!
Small update but brings some balance changes and new items. Read below for the changelog
Changelog
New Items
Charcoal Filter - Sterilize Dirty Water to make clean, drinkable water (Water Bottle)
Dresser - Change your skin without having to exit the game
Engine
Updated to latest Unity 6.1, should see some performance and stability gains
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug that teleported players underground when crashing (and blowing up) a vehicle
Balance & Changes
Crafting materials for some items have been changed
Blast Furnace is now the only furnace that can smelt Improved Metal
Water Pump now pumps out dirty water
You can now craft Water Bottles
You can now force next a tutorial segment by using the /tnext command in chat
Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Improved Metal Ore to be gathered at double rate chance
Destroying a doorway will now destroy the attached door
New crosshair system added
Increased dust particles on Foundations
Optimized the noise of dust particles on Foundations
Fog is now stronger in full Storms
Added UI clicks to most buttons/actions
Fixed a bug with UI modal box when failed to connect to a server
Fixed physics force not applying to deer when killed
Fixed Auger Drill Magnet crafting tooltip
Chat message font size reduced slightly
Changed files in this update