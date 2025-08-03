Hello Survivors!

Small update but brings some balance changes and new items. Read below for the changelog

Dresser - Change your skin without having to exit the game

Updated to latest Unity 6.1, should see some performance and stability gains

Fixed a bug that teleported players underground when crashing (and blowing up) a vehicle

Crafting materials for some items have been changed

Blast Furnace is now the only furnace that can smelt Improved Metal

Water Pump now pumps out dirty water

You can now craft Water Bottles

You can now force next a tutorial segment by using the /tnext command in chat

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Improved Metal Ore to be gathered at double rate chance

Destroying a doorway will now destroy the attached door

New crosshair system added

Increased dust particles on Foundations

Optimized the noise of dust particles on Foundations

Fog is now stronger in full Storms

Added UI clicks to most buttons/actions

Fixed a bug with UI modal box when failed to connect to a server

Fixed physics force not applying to deer when killed

Fixed Auger Drill Magnet crafting tooltip