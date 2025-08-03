 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19459968 Edited 3 August 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New feature: Tribe aggressiveness. The reputation threshold under which a tribe will declare war upon you now varies from -10 to -50, instead of being a fixed -30. Their aggressiveness is influenced both by their choice of doctrines and randomness.

  • Added: More options for groups. You can now merge two groups together, split one group, put all disciples on land in a group, and set a homebase (+ additional order to move your group to this homebase).
  • Added: At the end of a battle, you now have access to some combat stats where you see how much damage your units have dealt (melee, range, and trait damage).

  • Changed: The tutorial doesn't put you in a situation of war anymore, and you can keep your initial Gem.
  • Changed: Improved tutorial messages to give more information.
  • Changed: You can no longer retreat from Outposts and Crossroads.
  • Changed: [Booster] now increases the speed of all allies for 10 turns at the start of the battle. Before, it was only affecting one random ally, and would repeat during combat.
  • Changed: "Phase" is now called "Tier" (only in English).

  • Fixed: Invaders would stop their invasion when you attack them then retreat.
  • Fixed: You could retreat even though you were not attacking.
  • Fixed: You couldn't retreat to Crossroads.
  • Fixed: Evolving buildings that were being built wouldn't evolve when you change tier.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3273134
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link