3 August 2025 Build 19459958 Edited 3 August 2025 – 09:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Quick Translate Engine Users!

We've been listening to your valuable feedback, and we're excited to announce that one of the most requested features is now live. With this patch, our Screen Capture Translation (OCR) feature is now more flexible and powerful!

✨ NEW FEATURES & IMPROVEMENTS

Full Multi-Monitor Support: The Screen Capture Translation (OCR) feature now works seamlessly across all your connected monitors! You can now easily select and translate text from any of your displays, no matter which one you're working on.

🔧 BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the screen capture tool would only appear on the primary monitor and was unusable on secondary displays.

Resolved a critical bug in multi-monitor setups that caused the tool to capture the wrong area of the screen after a selection was made.

A huge thank you to our users whose feedback was instrumental in implementing this important update! Please keep your suggestions coming.

