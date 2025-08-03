 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19459939 Edited 3 August 2025 – 09:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed Treasure Room item panel flicker
- Fixed UI overlap when having subclasses
- Patience no longer procs on level 0
- Increased leaderboard loading caps; it should speed up loading
- Added optional waiting period for PVP leaderboard load

