Added \[Leisure Mode]. Enable in settings to reduce game earnings.
- Significantly increased the spawn rate of special-colored sea stars.
- Slightly increased the spawn rate of rare events.
- Increased the crafting quantity for small platters to 10.
- Increased the crafting quantity for large platters to 60.
- Improved the long-press feeding speed in the Hatchery.
- Now automatically switches to the next fish fry type after feeding one.
- Fixed a layering issue with the walrus.
- Optimized the appearance of the elephant in Polar Bay.
- Fixed a bug related to dragging in small boat mode.
- Improved localization.
