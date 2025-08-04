 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 SUPERVIVE Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19459875 Edited 4 August 2025 – 03:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added \[Leisure Mode]. Enable in settings to reduce game earnings.

- Significantly increased the spawn rate of special-colored sea stars.

- Slightly increased the spawn rate of rare events.

- Increased the crafting quantity for small platters to 10.

- Increased the crafting quantity for large platters to 60.

- Improved the long-press feeding speed in the Hatchery.

- Now automatically switches to the next fish fry type after feeding one.

- Fixed a layering issue with the walrus.

- Optimized the appearance of the elephant in Polar Bay.

- Fixed a bug related to dragging in small boat mode.

- Improved localization.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3399961
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link