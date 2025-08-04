Added \[Leisure Mode]. Enable in settings to reduce game earnings.

- Significantly increased the spawn rate of special-colored sea stars.

- Slightly increased the spawn rate of rare events.

- Increased the crafting quantity for small platters to 10.

- Increased the crafting quantity for large platters to 60.

- Improved the long-press feeding speed in the Hatchery.

- Now automatically switches to the next fish fry type after feeding one.

- Fixed a layering issue with the walrus.

- Optimized the appearance of the elephant in Polar Bay.

- Fixed a bug related to dragging in small boat mode.

- Improved localization.