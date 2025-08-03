Platform Version Build ID Steam 1.0.0.20513 19459823 PlayStation 5 1.0.0.20513 01.000.003 Xbox Series X, Series S, & PC App 1.0.0.20518 1.0.20518.0

Hotfix v1.0.0.20513 Changes:

Changes / Bug Fixes:

Fixed Laser Collector not properly charging Laser items and weaponry.



Fixed various cases where doors and hatches could become stuck on things they previously did not. This may result in some slightly different door behavior but the main fix here is DOOR NOT STUCK.



Fixed Quantum duplication bug.



duplication bug. Fixed the controller radial wheel also being inverted when Inverted Y axis setting was used.



Whoops, we maybe broke some stuff in our last fix, but don’t worry, we just fixed those things. Here, have a Hotfix 2.1, or whatever. We have a much bigger Hotfix 3 still in the works.In the meantime, try not to find any more bugs? Cool, thanks.Please update your game and servers when you get a moment away from scientific study. If you’re on Steam and don't receive an update, verify your game files. Below you can see a list of all the various versions numbers, depending on your platform.If something you wanted fixed was not on here,We are looking into lots of issues, lots of reports, and plenty of opinions, too! We will be digging carefully and fixing things that we deem most critical, and then working our way through some other less critical issues. Criticality is determined by the number of people experiencing an issue, the impact it has on gameplay (e.g. visual bugs get much lower priority), and things that disrupt the fun in a harmful way. Thanks for reaching out to us with issues (and opinions!)See you again soon, scientists.Onward to science!