3 August 2025 Build 19459784 Edited 3 August 2025 – 08:32:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Decimal display percentage format for bonds
  2. Moving on the large map interface will advance the game time
  3. The backpack interface weapon hover needs to display the specific weapon type
  4. Fix bugs in rings and necklaces
  5. Reduce the numerical strength of summoned items inherited from their owners
  6. Reduce the slope of the exp growth curve required for players to upgrade
  7. After entering battle, NPCs will equip a weapon

