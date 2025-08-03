- Decimal display percentage format for bonds
- Moving on the large map interface will advance the game time
- The backpack interface weapon hover needs to display the specific weapon type
- Fix bugs in rings and necklaces
- Reduce the numerical strength of summoned items inherited from their owners
- Reduce the slope of the exp growth curve required for players to upgrade
- After entering battle, NPCs will equip a weapon
