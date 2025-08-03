🧪 Weekly Update #3 – Quests Reborn & Scratch-Off Surprises!
It’s official: what started as a BETA sneak peek is now this week’s full update! The quest system has been reworked, new rewards are in, and a whole new type of item awaits brave adventurers.
📜 Quest System Rework – Now Live!
The foundation of the game has shifted: Quests have been completely reimagined.
• Daily Quests: The full set of 14 unique daily objectives is now available.
• Reward overhaul: No more samey Shard rewards – welcome the Scratch It.
Each day offers something new to strive for – some simple, some surprising, and some… just plain weird.
🎁 New Reward Type – “Scratch It”
Ever wanted to rub a digital lottery ticket?
Scratch It is a new randomized reward system – a ticket-like item with 5 hidden spots. You might uncover:
• Upgrade Shards
• Rare crafting mats
• New workers
• Or… something else entirely 👀
Available as primary rewards for most quests.
🔔 Notification System – Now Default
You’ll now get helpful messages in the corner when:
• Workers stop working
• You’re starving / dehydrated
• Something malfunctions
It’s simple, subtle, and keeps you in the loop without disrupting gameplay.
💠 Enchantment Spotlight – Looting
A new enchantment joins the pool:
• Looting: Gain more resources from defeated enemies.
If you’re the type to take everything that isn’t nailed down… this one’s for you.
💬 Got Feedback? Share It!
This system is still fresh – we want to hear from you.
Tell us which quests you love, what drops feel exciting, and what you'd like to see added.
→ Feedback via Steam comments or Discord!
📬 Still Want Beta Access?
The BETA is still available for testing upcoming mechanics:
• Right-click Idle Life in Steam → Properties → Betas
• Enter the beta password
• Don’t have it? Join the Discord:
→ Or leave a comment here to receive it via Steam DM!
🎯 It’s scratchin’ time.
See you soon,
— The Dev Goblin 👹
