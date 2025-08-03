 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19459752 Edited 3 August 2025 – 08:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🧪 Weekly Update #3 – Quests Reborn & Scratch-Off Surprises!

It’s official: what started as a BETA sneak peek is now this week’s full update! The quest system has been reworked, new rewards are in, and a whole new type of item awaits brave adventurers.


📜 Quest System Rework – Now Live!

The foundation of the game has shifted: Quests have been completely reimagined.
Daily Quests: The full set of 14 unique daily objectives is now available.
Reward overhaul: No more samey Shard rewards – welcome the Scratch It.

Each day offers something new to strive for – some simple, some surprising, and some… just plain weird.

🎁 New Reward Type – “Scratch It”

Ever wanted to rub a digital lottery ticket?
Scratch It is a new randomized reward system – a ticket-like item with 5 hidden spots. You might uncover:

• Upgrade Shards

• Rare crafting mats

New workers
• Or… something else entirely 👀

Available as primary rewards for most quests.

🔔 Notification System – Now Default

You’ll now get helpful messages in the corner when:
• Workers stop working
• You’re starving / dehydrated
• Something malfunctions

It’s simple, subtle, and keeps you in the loop without disrupting gameplay.

💠 Enchantment Spotlight – Looting

A new enchantment joins the pool:
Looting: Gain more resources from defeated enemies.
If you’re the type to take everything that isn’t nailed down… this one’s for you.

💬 Got Feedback? Share It!

This system is still fresh – we want to hear from you.
Tell us which quests you love, what drops feel exciting, and what you'd like to see added.
→ Feedback via Steam comments or Discord!

📬 Still Want Beta Access?

The BETA is still available for testing upcoming mechanics:
• Right-click Idle Life in Steam → Properties → Betas
• Enter the beta password
• Don’t have it? Join the Discord:

https://discord.gg/HV38zvQZXz


→ Or leave a comment here to receive it via Steam DM!

🎯 It’s scratchin’ time.


See you soon,
— The Dev Goblin 👹

