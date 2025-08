Exciting news, DOTS Survivors has been updated to Version 1.1.0 and brings the following changes:

Added weapon evolutions for all 12 weapons.

Added full Spanish localization.

Fixed title screen UI elements not updating in certain scenarios.

Fixed issue where new scenes could not be loaded after entering and exiting the secret level.

Implemented data persistence of selected language and which evolutions the player has unlocked.

Video overview of the changes: