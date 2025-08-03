- optimized code for Enemy AI. It runs pretty well so I increased the Conquest team sizes to 100 max limit, instead of 50. Only powerful CPU's can handle 100 bean team sizes though. I get around 30fps on my Intel 13900K & RTX 3080 when playing 100 vs 100 bean battles.
- fixed Captains not spawning in Procedural Island mission
- fixed enemies spawning on the roof in the Mall Mission
- Conquest Bad Beans team now wear only orange to tell them apart easier.
- fixed shiny terrain textures
- fixed Defend the Laptop mission.
Play Test 20B - Big optimizations for Enemy AI
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2743541
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update