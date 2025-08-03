- optimized code for Enemy AI. It runs pretty well so I increased the Conquest team sizes to 100 max limit, instead of 50. Only powerful CPU's can handle 100 bean team sizes though. I get around 30fps on my Intel 13900K & RTX 3080 when playing 100 vs 100 bean battles.



- fixed Captains not spawning in Procedural Island mission



- fixed enemies spawning on the roof in the Mall Mission



- Conquest Bad Beans team now wear only orange to tell them apart easier.



- fixed shiny terrain textures



- fixed Defend the Laptop mission.