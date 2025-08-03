 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19459656 Edited 3 August 2025 – 09:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- optimized code for Enemy AI. It runs pretty well so I increased the Conquest team sizes to 100 max limit, instead of 50. Only powerful CPU's can handle 100 bean team sizes though. I get around 30fps on my Intel 13900K & RTX 3080 when playing 100 vs 100 bean battles.

- fixed Captains not spawning in Procedural Island mission

- fixed enemies spawning on the roof in the Mall Mission

- Conquest Bad Beans team now wear only orange to tell them apart easier.

- fixed shiny terrain textures

- fixed Defend the Laptop mission.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2743541
